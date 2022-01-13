Glenstone to US 60 ramp is closed permanently

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Northbound Glenstone Ave. to Eastbound U.S. Route 60 on-ramp is closed permanently.

The ramp will be closed as part of the James River Freeway/Glenstone Avenue Interchange project. Drivers will need to use a new intersection with a traffic signal at Republic Road/Harvard Avenue to access the eastbound U.S. Route 60 on-ramp.

Some of the interchange project plans are to add in a route 60 median in each direction between national and route 65, the consolidation of Glenstone and republic ramps to eastbound 60, replace deteriorating pavement around eastbound 60 west of route 65, and the widening of the westbound route 60 off-ramp to Glenstone.

Courtesy: MoDot

According to a press release, the following areas are where traffic will be impacted.

•Northbound Glenstone Avenue to Eastbound U.S. Route 60 on-ramp CLOSED in Springfield

•Drivers are to use the new signalized Republic Road/Harvard Avenue intersection to eastbound U.S. Route 60 on-ramp

•Glenstone Avenue traffic shifted head-to-head in the southbound lanes between U.S. Route 60 and the Republic Road/Harvard Avenue intersection in Springfield

•DRIVERS ARE URGED TO FIND ALTERNATE ROUTES

•Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule

•Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts