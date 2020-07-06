Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland offers virtual summer camp

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Girl Scouts are adapting to social distancing as well.

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland has canceled all in-person summer camps for the year and is offering virtual summer camp instead.

The online sessions kicked off Sunday, July 5 with camp options like animal adventures, engineering for good, stem shenanigans, and outdoor skills.

These summer programs are available to all Girl Scouts, from kindergarteners to high school seniors.

Everyone who attends an online camp will earn a “S’more Fun” patch.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties