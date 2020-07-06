Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland offers virtual summer camp

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Girl Scouts are adapting to social distancing as well.

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland has canceled all in-person summer camps for the year and is offering virtual summer camp instead.

The online sessions kicked off Sunday, July 5 with camp options like animal adventures, engineering for good, stem shenanigans, and outdoor skills.

These summer programs are available to all Girl Scouts, from kindergarteners to high school seniors.

Everyone who attends an online camp will earn a “S’more Fun” patch.