Getting your kids registered for kindergarten: What you should know?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It’s that time of year again, to begin registering your kids for kindergarten.

Registration numbers are expected to be a lot higher this year due to families delaying enrollment during COVID-19.

About this time last year, many families have decided to wait to enroll their kids due to concerns about the pandemic.

Now that registration is open, Springfield Public Schools is expecting those students to register as well as new students this year.

“Definitely saw a decrease in the number of students that we are serving this year compared to years in the past, and we would anticipate that we would recover those students or most of those students especially in the younger years,” said Christy Davis, director of Early Childhood at Springfield Public Schools.

Now is the time for parents to visit elementary schools and let them know they have a kid who will be attending kindergarten in the fall.

Registration starts now and the enrollment process finalizes in august.

“We would go ahead and let the schools know that their children are going to be coming in the fall, and get all the paperwork filled out so that we can make sure our schools are adequately staffed,” said Davis. “That’s especially crucial this year because we have a lot of families who kept their students home for an extra year with COVID-19.”

Davis said they use a screening process to help determine what to focus on through kindergarten.

“Many school districts and Springfield Public Schools are also experiencing that question of are their students who are at home who did not go to kindergarten because COVID-19 was such a concern for many families? And we are hopeful that many of those students will be ready to enter school in the fall,” said Davis. “We are working with the health department to make sure that we’re using whatever precautions that are necessary to keep kids safe, and to keep our staff safe.”

To find the specific registration documents and instructions, click here.