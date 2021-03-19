Get to know each of Branson’s mayoral candidates

BRANSON, MO- On April 6, 2021, the City of Branson is expected to elect its next Mayor. The race features four candidates, some familiar and others maybe less so.

Mayor Edd Akers:

Akers, the incumbent, was elected in April of 2019. His assent to office cost then-mayor Karen Best her seat.

Karen Best

Most in Branson know the name already. Best served as the City of Branson’s mayor for two terms before losing to now-mayor Edd Akers in April of 2019.

Larry Milton

Many may know Larry Milton as the City’s Ward II Aldermen. Milton was elected to his current position in 2019.

Amber Thomsen

Amber Thomsen is an active member of the Branson community and a frequent attendee of public meetings.