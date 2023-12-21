SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As Christmas Day gets closer, many in the Ozarks are hitting the road to visit family and friends and they are being met with lower prices at the pump.

“I’m glad it’s not over $3 a gallon,” said Dwayne Johnson, who was getting gas at Rapid Roberts today.

This week, the cost of a gallon of gas in Missouri hit its lowest all year. The state is the fifth lowest in the nation according to AAA.

“I think it’s going to help everybody relieve some and relieve some tension on the wallets,” said Todd Wilson, COO of Rapid Roberts. “And give people more discretionary income to spend on other items.”

Compared to previous years, holiday gas prices across Missouri are a little lower than what they have been in the past.

“We’ve got a lot of traveling to do like out of town and stuff,” said Kylina Houston, a customer at Rapid Roberts. “So it’s it is nice though that it’s not over $3.”

“We’re probably averaging around $2.50 to $2.60, well under $3. And it’s kind of where it’s been bouncing back and forth in between that two-and-a-half to three range,” Wilson said. “Which seems to be really more manageable for our customers and the economy as a whole.”

“It’s a great price. It has a big impact, especially when your Christmas shopping and things like that,” said Darin Downs, who was filling up at Rapid Roberts. “You know, I might even go to the lake or whatever. So it’d be definitely a big deal for us for sure.”

People at the gas station said the cost per gallon does not affect their decision when it comes to travelling to see family for the holidays.

“It’s definitely important to see them,” Downs said. “Even if it [the price of gas] was a little higher, you know, I mean, depending how much you see them and things like that.”

“It would make it a little bit more difficult,” Houston said. “But I mean we probably still have to go because family getting older, you know, so we probably still want to you don’t know how many you’re going to get. So for sure, we’d probably still go.”