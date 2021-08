SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Gas prices in Springfield are on the rise this weekend.

Prices as high as $2.99 per gallon can be seen in areas of town.

The lowest price in Springfield is $2.77 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

Prices in Missouri are the highest they have been in August since 2014. Missouri in August 2014.

Increased demand and higher crude oil prices are contributing to the rise.

The average price per gallon is currently $2.87 in Missouri.