Garth Brooks coming to Arrowhead in August, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Grab all your friends in low places. Garth Brooks is coming to Arrowhead for the first time.

Brooks will play the Arrowhead Events stage on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. The country music artist is considered by many as the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history, though Brooks has reportedly admitted before that Elvis, despite some technical controversy, may have sold more.

“Garth Brooks is without question one of the world’s greatest performers, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium stage for the first time this summer,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “We know how much Kansas City loves Garth and we are looking forward to re-opening the stadium to full capacity with an incredible show.”

The seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year is known for songs like “Friends in Low Places,” “The Dance,” More Than a Memory” and more.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 11. All tickets are $94.95, including fees, with Brooks’ “in-the-round” seating concept. Fans can find tickets when they open on Ticketmaster.