SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The botanical-themed light festival, Gardens Aglow, opened yesterday for the first night of the season and will be open select dates until the end of 2023.

Gardens Aglow illuminates the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden, located within the Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park (2400 S. Scenic Ave.). It runs from 5-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 24-26, Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, 21-23 and 26-31.

Advance tickets can be purchased online and are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-12. Admission at the gate is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-12. Kids ages two and under are free.

Over 200,000 lights are strung through the structures and landscaping of the Stroll Garden and include light tunnels, firecracker lights, water feature lights and more. Guests can cozy up to a fire pit and enjoy hot beverages and treats from local vendors.

In addition to Gardens Aglow, Friends of the Garden and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board has added a new adults-only “Sip & Stroll” event this year.

The event features complimentary hot cocoa, charcuterie and a special drone light show. Sip & Stroll is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $30 each and must be purchased by Dec. 1.

The Gray/Campbell Farmstead is also joining the holiday fun with the Christmas at the Farmstead and Bazaar. The event is free and will be held Dec. 1 and 2 from 5-8 p.m.

Proceeds from Gardens Aglow support dozens of gardens, programs and improvements throughout the Springfield Botanical Gardens. You can learn about volunteer opportunities and become a Friends of the Garden member online by clicking here.