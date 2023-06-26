UPDATE 8:57 P.M. — A Facebook post from the Mountain Grove Fire Department says the fire is under control and traffic is moving through the area again.

Crews will remain on scene as clean-up continues.

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — Fire crews are asking people to avoid the area near Main Avenue and Third Street after a ruptured gas line caused an explosion in a detached garage.

The Mountain Grove Fire Department responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. when a boring company hit a natural gas line.

A detached garage in the Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home parking lot exploded and caught fire, and gas spread to nearby buildings.

MGFD said the gas company is working to repair the broken line, but expects they’ll be on scene for several more hours.