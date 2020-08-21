Galloway talks criminal justice reform at north St. Louis County roundtable

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – We’re 74 days away from the November election and candidates in both parties are still making their case to voters.

Here in Missouri, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway made a stop in St. Louis County to discuss criminal justice reform.

“The solutions are right there in front of us, there’s just no political will to get it done,” Galloway said.

If you’ve been keeping up with the 2020 election, you will more than likely notice criminal justice reform being hot topic heading into November.

Galloway stopped by The SoulFisher Ministries in north St. Louis County to hear firsthand success stories of pouring resources into organizations on the front lines of change.

“People deserve a second chance and it’s clear these women are willing to work for it,” Galloway said. “So, we have to have that fiscal concerns at state level to support programs like this.”

This mission of the organization starts with its founder, Shawntelle Fisher, who is no stranger to the struggles of going through the revolving door of incarceration.

“From the age of 17 over a span of 20 years of my life, the system saw me as a statistic other than a valuable part of the community,” Fisher said. “So, I made it my business to turn it around.”

Fisher’s passion comes from a place of knowledge.

That’s why she’s become a beacon of hope for others.

“We want to ban mass incarceration, build people up, build communities and stop locking people up and punishing them for their pain,” Fisher said.

State Senator Brian Williams currently is the only Black male in Missouri’s highest general assembly. He’s working on legislation to get to the root of the problem in black communities.

“That’s what we need to be focusing on is how do we eliminate poor interaction from law enforcement but also preventing folks from going into prison system and ultimately becoming proud citizens,” Williams said.

Galloway’s opponent and incumbent, Governor Mike Parson, released a statement on reform saying: “Governor Parson has made Missouri smarter on crime. His criminal justice reforms prioritize equipping offenders with the skills needed to become productive members of society while ensuring violent criminals are held accountable – keeping communities safe for our families and children.”