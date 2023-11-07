GALENA, Mo. — A Galena woman has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in December 2021.

Under a plea agreement, Sheila Phillips, of Galena, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence on Nov. 6. Phillips’ sentencing is scheduled for March 7, 2024.

Phillips was accused of killing Billy Mack Walker, whose body was found abandoned by a road in Dade County in December 2021.

Gerald Hoffman, also of Galena, was charged in the case with two counts of tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced in 2022 to six years in the Department of Corrections.