PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A truck-driver from Clarkston, Georgia is dead after a crash on I-44 in Phelps County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 25-year-old Aden Momhamed was heading westbound on I-44 near the 200 mile marker at 7:48 a.m. Sunday.

The report states Momhamed drove off the left side of the road and collided with another tractor trailer that was left in the median from an earlier crash. Momhamed died at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The passenger in the truck, 25-year-old Adow Hassen, was seriously injured. The crash report said he was taken to Phelps Health.

This is Troop I’s third fatality for October and 25th for 2023.