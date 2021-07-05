Fuse thrown into a firworks tent leaves contractor shaken

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Now that the Fourth of July is over many firework tents are closing up around the Ozarks.

However, one man who runs a firework tent got a surprise last night while getting ready for bed.

Jason Hale is a contractor for Jake’s Fireworks in Springfield and as Hale and his wife were getting ready to go to sleep they heard a noise.

“It was about 12:45 a.m. and my wife and I were resting,” said Hale. ” Around that time I heard what sounded like a fuse going and thought that’s pretty weird.”

When Hale went to go check where the noise was coming from he saw something unexpected.

“I looked up and I saw this fuse and then all of the sudden the whole tent went up in a red and green ball of fire,” said Hale.

Luckily, the fuse wasn’t near any fireworks and the damage to the tent was minimal. However, it was quite a traumatic experience for Hale and his wife.

“In all of my almost 12 years, or 12 years being under a fireworks tent, I’ve never had anything like that happen to me ever,” said Hale. “Thank goodness that I didn’t have some of the stuff left over, I may not even be here right now.”

After speaking with police, Hale believes this was possibly some young people pulling a prank, but a very dangerous one that he didn’t want to be a part of.

“I’m all about having fun and joking, but that was no prank this was cruel and mean and I got scratches on my arms,” said Hale.

And Hale’s message to the pranksters?

“I think the first thing I would say is you could have killed someone,” said Hale. ” And the fact just because I didn’t have any product in the tent it still could have caused other damages and dealing with a fire in a fireworks tent is just no joke at all.”

  Picture from tent showing burn marks

