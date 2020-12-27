Funeral workers in Missouri inch closer to receiving vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As medical leaders continue rolling out COVID-19 vaccines, members of one occupational demographic anticipate receiving the injection in the next couple weeks.

Donald Otto with the Missouri Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association says the COVID-19 pandemic hit those in the funeral industry hard. He says he was informed, however, those in his field should be eligible to receive the vaccine in the first two weeks of 2021.

“You know there have been a lot of well deserved tributes to first responders,” Otto said.

“Every night you see the commercial on the NFL if you’re watching football – or anything else if you see the tributes to the first responders. And they deserve all that. But if you get the chance this holiday season, when you’re saying thanks to everybody else – don’t forget the last responder. The person who will be there at the end regardless of whether or not that person passed away of COVID.”

Otto says funeral directors are in the 1b+ priority group.