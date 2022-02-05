SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After a wintry week, many spent the day out and about in downtown Springfield.

The Discovery Center saw 258 people Saturday. On Friday, it saw 56 people.

“So my parents suggested The Discovery Center because they came and brought their grandkids different times and said that they really liked it,” Davon Argo said. He drove his foster kids from their home in Columbia on Friday. “Fortunately, the roads weren’t too bad. But yeah, those side roads, everything’s not been so great. So we’ve been kind of staying indoors about time to get out of the house for a little bit.”

Argo said his foster kids did spend some time out playing in the snow the last few days. But, he was happy to get outside in the sun Saturday.

“The cold weather and everything has been absolutely terrible,” Argo said. “I’m glad for it to be a little bit warmer so we can be able to get out of the house. Hopefully, the snow melts and that way [we] can get out and about.”

Molly Fralick brought her one-year-old son to the Discovery center ahead of his second birthday.

“His favorite thing so far has been the big Legos like Mego Lego [and the] dinosaurs,” Fralick said.” He likes things to do with his hands. So like anything, gear-related tinkering stuff so he really likes that kind of thing.”

Other than sledding and making snow angels, Fralick said they stayed inside during the snow storm. Others also stayed inside.

“I was definitely like catching up on TV shows, doing homework, you know, college student things,” Liv Hart said. Hart spent part of her day with Caroline Garrish working on a project for Hart’s archeology class. They also sat and ate lunch on the square.

“I like being outside because I feel more connected to the world and like other people,” Garrish said. “It’s like a very communal space where you just feel a lot more human after like being all by yourself all the time. So it’s just nice to like, see other people enjoying their lives and all that business.”

People were still out walking around downtown after the sun went down to enjoy the snow-free day.