DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A fugitive is in jail in Douglas County after a manhunt Saturday night.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Dalton Hall, 30, was wanted in Douglas County for three counts of second-degree burglary and one count of felony property damage. He was also wanted for burglary in Wright County.

DCSO said the search for Hall began when their office and the Wright County Special Operations Group received a tip that Hall was in Texas County.

The search in Texas County was unsuccessful, but a second tip led deputies back to a residence in Douglas County.

Law enforcement found Hall and a woman inside an abandoned house. DCSO said there was a short standoff before deputies confronted Hall. He resisted arrest, but was taken into custody after a struggle.

Both Hall and the woman, Marianne Preece, were booked into the Douglas County Jail. Preece was placed on a 24-hour hold while charges are filed.

Hall is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond and faces additional charges.