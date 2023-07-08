SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some of Springfield’s historic homes have been lost to time and modernization, and while parts of 1402 E. Meadowmere have been brought into the 21st century, there’s a certain elegance that feels more like 1940 than 2023.

Ready for its next residents, the house is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Fremont Avenue and Meadowmere Street. Standing two stories tall and clad almost entirely in brick, 1402 E. Meadowmere is as regal outside as it is inside.

The property is over 4,000 square feet in size, including the basement. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms between the ground and second floors, and house sits on approximately one-half acre of land.

Additional features include a screened-in porch, cherry cabinets and trim throughout, an open chef’s kitchen, a Japanese soak tub and a four-car garage.

J. Newton Wakeman. Courtesy of Richard Crabtree

According to local realtor and historian Richard Crabtree, the house was originally built in 1940 for Dr. Jasper Newton Wakeman and his wife, Anne Peightel-Wakeman. It would be their home for 50 years, until Anne’s death in 1990 at the age of 81.

Born in nearby Republic, Missouri in 1898, J. Newton Wakeman was the sixth of Mollie and Thaddeus Wakeman’s 10 children.

J. Newton graduated from Republic High School in 1916 and from Drury College in 1920. He received his medical training at the University of Wisconsin and Rush Medical School in Chicago, and did an internship at a hospital in Kansas City. By 1926, J. Newton had returned to Springfield to start his own medical practice.

As the first doctor appointed in charge of the City Clinic on Benton Avenue, J. Newton treated and estimated one-fifth of the city’s population at the time (the 1920 census shows Springfield’s population at 39,361 people).

When he retired in 1979, J. Newton was 80 years old and had spent 52 years practicing medicine, all of them in Springfield.

Courtesy of the Springfield Leader and Press via newspapers.com

J. Newton married Anne Peightel in February 1934 and made their home at 1402 E. Meadowmere St., raising two children, a son and a daughter.

The Wakemans appeared regularly in the pages of the Springfield Leader and Press over the years. Anne was known for her cooking and would regularly host gatherings for family, friends and neighbors.

Courtesy of Richard Crabtree

This photo of Anne Wakeman appeared in the Springfield Leader and Press in October 1960 with the caption “Handsome linen placemats, richly bordered in lace, provide an inviting setting for the table in the dining room, where Mrs. Wakeman lights tapers in a Dresden candelabrum purchased in Heidelberg, Germany.” Courtesy of Richard Crabtree

J. Newton and Anne Wakeman’s daughter Linda is pictured at center, wearing black alligator-grained boots and a black and white plaid coat. Her cap is made of fake fur. Courtesy of Richard Crabtree

Mrs. Wakeman is seated next to a basket of apples while making apple butter at 1402 E. Meadowmere St. Her helpers, from left to right, are Mrs. Frank L. Canedy, Mrs. Giles Walker, Mrs. Jack Hughes and Mrs. Robert Vaughan. Courtesy Richard Crabtree

Courtesy of Richard Crabtree

At the top, Linda Wakeman models a popular style of dress called a blouson in her parents’ home at 1402 E. Meadowmere St. Courtesy of Richard Crabtree

Community service was a cornerstone of the Wakemans’ life, with J. Newton serving on the Greene County Medical society.

Anne, on the other hand, was active with several local organizations, being described in one newspaper article as a “community ‘dynamo’” after her death.

She was one of five founding members of the Springfield Junior League and was active with multiple organizations, including the Southwest Missouri Museum Associates, the Girls Club of Springfield, Girl Scouts and the Red Cross. Anne was also a charter member of the National Avenue Christian Church.