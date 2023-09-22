Rain and thunderstorms this morning will linger over the Ozarks to around midday before the rain begins to exit the region. Skies will become mostly clear going into this evening meaning Friday night plans shouldn’t have to worry about getting wet. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 80s with breezy south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Overnight tonight into Saturday morning we stay dry across the area. Some data tries to bring in some scattered rain by Saturday midday, but the chances of this happening are slim at 20%-30%. Rain and storm chances climb to as high as you can get as we go into Saturday evening into Saturday night.

A large area of low pressure to our north will provide the energy needed for thunderstorms in the Ozarks beginning in the evening in east Kansas and moving eastward into Missouri. Timing for western Missouri will be after 5PM.

These thunderstorms will come with a risk for damaging winds of 60-70 mph, heavy rainfall, and a low tornado threat, especially in east Kansas and west Missouri. Rainfall totals will be between 1-3″ in the west and around an inch possible east of Highway 65.

Rain wraps up by Sunday morning for the most part and skies will stay gloomy for a few hours Sunday before breaking apart some going into the evening. Temperatures Sunday will rest in the mid-70s. Next week looks mostly dry Monday – Wednesday with temperatures around 80 degrees.

