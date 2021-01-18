Freeman Health Center hosting blood drive Jan. 19

A charge nurse works as volunteers donate blood during a blood drive. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo.– The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is running low on supplies and are in need of blood donations.

To help out the Freeman Health Center in Joplin, Missouri is hosting a blood drive on Jan. 19th. The drive is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Freeman Hospital West, conference rooms 1-4.

To be eligible to donate blood you must:

Be 17-years-old or older

Weigh more than 110 pounds

Have not given blood in the past eight weeks

Donors will have a chance to win a new Nissan SUV and a T-shirt.

To schedule an appointment visit the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks website.