Freedom Road Riders host 16th annual toy run

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. — The Freedom Road Riders made a stop today at the Elks Lodge in Kimberling City.

The riders stopped at the lodge as part of their 16th annual toy run. Every year on the first Sunday in October they drop off toys and money raised to be distributed around Stone County.

Randy Stoval has participated as Santa for the last 16 years. He says this is a year with more needs than normal.

“We leave that parking lot, and come to the Elks Lodge but this year, unfortunately, there is no Elks Lodge so here we are,” Stoval said. “It’s a good community thing to be done. I mean, you know there are people out there that need stuff, especially this year.”

The Freedom Road Riders will be doing a toy run at the Elks Lodge in Taney County on the first Sunday in November.