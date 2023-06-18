SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hundreds gathered at Jordan Valley Park for the freedom celebration on Saturday, June 17, ahead of the national holiday Juneteenth.

“Juneteenth is about liberation, not just of blacks, but of white people who harbor them in underground railroads and others that were slaves,” said event organizer Midas Brown. “And the freedom that comes from all of us. And the problem in this country is we need freedom.”

Food trucks, vendors and live music were in abundance at the celebration.

Founder of Springfield’s Juneteenth celebrations, as well as a performer at the event Saturday, Sade Shine, said the holiday is not about revisiting the past.

“It’s more about celebrating unity and freedom, because we know all cultures really did contribute to the freedom that we are celebrating today,” Shine said.

She said growing up in Springfield, there weren’t many things for Black people to do that celebrated their culture.

“Now we have Juneteenth to celebrate as a community and it’s very exciting,” Shine said.

One strong message was given throughout the event.

“If you look around, you’re going to see people from all races and walks of life,” Brown said. “We believe that’s significant for this community in a world where there’s so much division, I think what we need is a little bit of togetherness.”

More events will be held around Springfield on Monday, June 19.