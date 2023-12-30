EMINENCE, Mo. — Prepare for the opening of trout season by filling your fly box, with help from free fly-tying classes from Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

Classes will be held on Jan. 13, 20 and 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Pulltite Visitor Center. Participants should plan to attend all three sessions, as each class builds on the previous session.

Ranger Mark Van Patten will teach a series of classes on hand-tied flies. Courtesy of Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

The first class will focus on fly-tying tools, materials and tying your first fly called the “Woolybuggar,” which is effective at helping you catch several species of fish. It also uses techniques regularly used in other fly patterns.

The second class will focus on variations of the dry fly, which imitates flying adult versions of several insects that live in rivers, lakes and ponds.

The third and final class will focus on nymphs and streamers, which mimic juvenile insects, small fish, minnows and darters.

Reservations are required for the course, and the class is limited to 10 people. To reserve your spot or get additional information, call 573-858-3397. Fly-tying equipment and materials will be provided, but participants may choose to bring a desktop magnifier and a snack or lunch.

Pulltite Visitor Center is in the Pulltite Campground, situated between Eminence and Salem off State Highway 19.

Ozark National Scenic Riverways preserves 134 miles of the free-flowing Current and Jacks Fork rivers.