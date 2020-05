A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo.– Pulaski County residents have an opportunity to receive a free COVID-19 test on May 16-17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The drive-thru testing will be conducted by the Pulaski County Health Center and Phelps Health.

Those health organizations say the testing will be for viruses only and that no antibody testing will be performed. You don’t need to be showing symptoms to get a test.

Pulaski County Health and Phelps Health say pre-registration is “highly recommended”.

You can pre-register here.