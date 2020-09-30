Free COVID-19 testing coming to Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As part of the efforts of the State of Missouri to provide free community testing for residents, a free testing event will be held in Springfield this weekend.

According to a press release, the testing will occur at Second Baptist Church, 3111 Battlefield Rd, Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing is open to any Missouri resident with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

“We continue to encourage anyone who feels they should be tested to get tested,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “We have found these testing events have been greatly appreciated in the communities, and we are thankful that through the Governor’s initiative, we have developed the testing capacity to organize these user-friendly events throughout Missouri.”

The testing is being operated by the Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard with local health agencies’ help. The CARES Act will provide funds for the testing.