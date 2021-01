A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

BRANSON, Mo.– Jordan Valley Community Health Center and the Taney County Health Department are partnering to bring a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Branson.

Testing will begin at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 111 Cahill Road in Branson.

Testing supplies are limited to 300 people and pre-registration is required.

Also, to receive the test you must be a Missouri resident.

You can click here to register for a COVID-19 test.