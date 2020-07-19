Fourth Colonial Springs employee tests positive for COVID-19, no residents infected

BUFFALO, Mo. — A fourth Colonial Springs Healthcare Center employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Colonial Springs, the employee last worked July 14 at 6 p.m., became symptomatic on July 15 and tested negative for the virus. However, during the mass testing event on July 17, the employee tested positive.

The first employee tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8, then two more employees tested positive on July 10.

Colonial Springs Healthcare Center, a skilled nursing facility in Buffalo, has held two mass testings since the start of July. No residents have tested positive for the coronavirus so far.

“The four Colonial Springs employees are quarantined at home and are being monitored by the Dallas County Health Department,” Colonial Springs said.

Colonial Springs says residents and staff will be monitored closely for any COVID-19 symptoms and they are scheduling another mass testing event.