Four women charged with murder in the death of a man from Clever

CLEVER, Mo.- Four women have been charged with murder in connection to the death of a man from Clever.

Randi Highfill, Pachetta Tolliver, Gracey Fipps, and Jeana Fipps have all been charged with:

Second-degree murder

Delivery of a controlled substance

First-degree burglary

According to court documents, the four women went to a man’s home, identified as JG, and drugged him and robbed him. The incident happened on March 8th, 2020.

According to court records, Randi Highfill had been texting a man from Clever named JG. JG had asked Highfill to stay the night at his house and asked how much it would cost. Investigators found Highfill and her phone number were listed on sexually-oriented websites with advertisements posted in the Springfield area.

According to court documents, Highfill had agreed to stay the night with JG on March 8th. Investigators found Highfill had texted others that night about staying at JG’s. Two of whom were her sisters, Jeana and Gracey Fipps.

Gracey told investigators Highfill asked if she could drive Highfill and Highfill’s girlfriend, Tolliver, to JG’s house. Highfill agreed to pay Gracey $100 for driving them. Jeana decided to ride with Gracey with the other three.

Before heading to JG’s house, the four went to Highfill’s drug dealer, Elmer “Duck” Freeman, to get what she thought was heroin. Once the four got to the house in Clever, Highfill and Tolliver went inside and drugged JG and started searching his house for money.

Highfill told investigators it took about 30 minutes for the drugs to kick in, then JG passed out. She and Tolliver looked for money in JG’s bedroom, kitchen, and living room.

The probable cause statement says Highfill and Tolliver ran back to the car with money, marijuana, and a Thomas Jefferson book. During the robbery, Highfill asked Jeana to search how much the book was worth. The book’s title is “The Writings of Thomas Jefferson.” Jeana found the book was worth $8,000. JG’s sister later told investigators JG had several antique books about Thomas Jefferson.

JG was later found dead at his home on March 14th. Investigators say toxicology reports found JG had Fentanyl in his system, not heroin.

When Highfill was asked what she did with the money, she told investigators she gave $100 to her sister for driving, $75 went to Duck for the drug that killed JG, Highfill also bought $150 worth of drugs, and the rest, she says, probably went to groceries.

Court documents say that failure to appear warrants were issued six different times to Highfill, but shortly after JG’s death, Highfill left Missouri. In June, authorities arrested Highfill in California and brought her back to Christian County around July 10th.

Investigators found Highfill had a history of stealing from people she would stay the night with for money. Court records share three different Springfield incidents, where Highfill took pictures of or stole personal identification items and stole cars.

In one instance, Highfill was at the scene of a drug overdose in Springfield and a Springfield Police corporal documented seeing Highfill going through the person’s pockets but Highfill told the corporal she was giving the person CPR.

Investigators also found Facebook messages before the events of March 8th, where Highfill was asking her sister Gracey if JG was “legit.” Gracie responded, saying their mother, Christina, had robbed JG before. Highfill reached out to Christina.

“Don’t rob him do him right, Randi plz,” Christina told Highfill four days before Highfill robbed JG.

Two women, Randi and Pachetta, are in Christian County Jail the other two are not in custody. Ozarks First has reached out to the sheriff’s office for their status.

Highfill is in jail with a bond of $1 million and Tolliver has a bond of $100,000.