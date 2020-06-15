Forms of LGBTQ+ discrimination still legal in Springfield

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 25: A group of marchers hold a giant rainbow flag while participating in the annual LGBTQI Pride Parade on Sunday, June 25, 2017 in San Francisco, California. The LGBT community descended on Market Street for the 47th annual Pride Parade. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Those in the LGBTQ community are officially protected from employer discrimination thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling earlier Monday.

While that federal ruling certainly applies to those in the Ozarks, discriminating against this demographic isn’t totally illegal here in Springfield.

There are currently no city ordinances that protect the LGBTQ+ community from being discriminated against when it comes to housing or public accommodations.

However, in 2014, Springfield City Council passed the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity ordinance, or SOGI, making it illegal to discriminate against someone for sexual orientation or gender identity.

But after obtaining 2,000 signatures in less than a month, the bill was put on the ballot and the public voted to repeal the anti-discrimination bill on April 7th, 2015.

Just as Springfield, the state of Missouri also does not list LGBTQ+ individuals in it’s Missouri Human Rights Statute, giving no protections for employment, housing or public services for individuals who identify with that demographic.

The Missouri Non-Discrimination Act, or MONA, which would enact these protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, has been filed as a bill in the Missouri legislature each year for the past 22 years. This year, the bill was never heard.

