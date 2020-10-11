Former Strafford youth pastor charged with child sex abuse

by: Associated Press

Posted:

Mugshot of Jeff Taylor
(Courtesy of the Greene County Jail)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former youth pastor was charged with seven felonies following accusations he sexually abused a child in Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 46-year-old Jeff Taylor of Strafford, Missouri, was charged Thursday with five counts of statutory sodomy and two counts of statutory rape.

Taylor is accused of sexually abusing a child for several years beginning when the victim was younger than 14.

Court documents say Taylor worked at First Baptist Church in Strafford until a few days ago.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Stafford.

To view the story shared by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.

