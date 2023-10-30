JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has named a former Springfield attorney to the state Supreme Court.

Ginger Gooch, 47, was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Patricia Breckenridge.

At a press conference at the state capitol today, Parson announced Gooch’s appointment, saying she “…will make a great addition to our state’s highest court.”

Judge Gooch has fought her whole career to help give the next generation of Missourians a hand up, especially women. Building the bench is as important to her as it is to me, and she works tirelessly to ensure the most qualified people have an opportunity. She clerked for the first woman on the Missouri Supreme Court, and now with her appointment, we cement the first female majority on our state’s highest court in state history. We know Judge Gooch is the right woman for the job.” Gov. Mike Parson

Gooch was one of three nominees Parson considered for the position, according to a release. Her swearing-in date has not been set, but Missouri law requires she be sworn in within 30 days of her appointment.

Parson appointed Gooch to the Southern District Court of Appeals in 2022. Before that, she served as a partner with Husch Blackwell LLP in Springfield for nearly 15 years. After graduating at the top of her law class, Gooch served as a Law Clerk for Ann Covington, the first female judge to serve on the state Supreme Court.

Gooch earned her law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.