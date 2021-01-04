Former Missouri State choir director dies from COVID-19 complications

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Students and staff at Missouri State University are mourning the loss of long-time professor and choir director Guy Bedford Webb.

Webb who was 89, passed away from COVID-19 complications on Jan. 2.

Webb trained at Juilliard School of Music and was the choir director director at MSU from 1980 unitl his retirement in 2014.

According to the Springfield News leader, Webb contracted COVID-19 in December and his wife of 67 years is currently recovering from COVID-19.

MSU president Clif Smart tweeted that the School had “lost a legend”.

