Former Howell County deputy charged with sodomy pleads not guilty

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A former Howell County deputy charged with sodomy with a victim under the age of 14-years-old has pleaded not guilty.

Rob Pilkington waived formal arraignment and reading of the charges. A preliminary hearing is set for January 19, 2022, at 9 a.m.

Pilkington was arrested in November after allegations of sexually-inappropriate behavior were reported to the Sheriff’s Office. The allegations were forwarded to the Missouri Department of Social Services, and an investigation was conducted.

Court documents say Pilkington had sexual relations with a 13-year-old child on November 24.