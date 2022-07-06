JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A date has been set for Former Missouri Governor and current Missouri state senator candidate Eric Greitens to appear for a deposition in his child custody case.

Greitens will sit for a deposition on July 13 in the child custody case involving his ex-wife Sheena. Eric Greitens is among the candidates voters will see in the GOP primary race for Missouri State Senator in the upcoming August election.

Eric Greitens resigned from his Missouri governor role in 2018 following accusations of separate issues, which included finance issues with his campaign and the blackmailing of a woman to not speak of their affair.

Sheena Greitens is attempting to have the case moved from a Missouri court to Texas, where she lives. In court documents, Sheena Greitens claimed her ex-husband was physically abusive to her and one of their sons. Eric Greitens called those allegations “fabricated”

This case is currently set to go to trial July 15. Sheena Greitens said that she has photos that prove Eric Greitens was abusive to her and their son.