Former Everton city clerk sentenced for money-laundering

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The former Everton city clerk has been sentenced to 10 years for playing a role in a money-laundering conspiracy related to methamphetamine trafficking.

According to the Office of Timothy Garrison, 46-year-old Kristy Conn was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

“This defendant was placed in a position of trust and responsibility,” said U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison, “but chose to poison her community by enabling violent criminals to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.”

According to a press release, Conn plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in November 2019. She admitted to participating in the conspiracy from June 2017 to December 2017.

The release says Conn directed a woman from Halfway, Missouri, Ginger L. Huerta, to send wire transfers of the proceeds from the distribution of methamphetamine to members of the drug-trafficking organization in California and Mexico.

That drug organization distributed more than 4.5 kilograms of meth in the Springfield area.

“Huerta pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, 2019, in a separate but related case, to her role in both the drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies and awaits sentencing,” the release says.