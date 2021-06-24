Former Cox Monett Hospital donated to nonprofit

MONETT, Mo. — The former Cox Monett Hospital has been gifted by CoxHealth to Life360 Community Services, according to a press release from CoxHealth.

The facility will be used for services such as mental health, foster care, crisis pregnancy, nutrition, youth and childcare and more.

“We have great affection for our former hospital and are grateful for the many lives it was able to serve throughout its history,” says Darren Bass, president of Cox Monett Hospital. “This transition is something we are very excited about, especially since it means the facility will continue to serve our friends and neighbors, and make a difference here in Monett.”

The former hospital will be transferred to Life360 Community Services in August.

“We are excited to partner with the Monett community to see this facility into its next chapter,” said Ted Cederblom, CEO of Life360 Community Services. “We look forward to the many partnerships that will benefit our neighbors in Monett.”

The former Cox Monett Hospital was built in 1953 and was used until January 2021, when the current hospital was opened.