Former Cox Monett Hospital becomes a temporary shelter

MONETT, Mo.– The former Cox Monett Hospital didn’t have to stay empty for long. The facility has become a temporary shelter for residents of Bentonview Park Health and Rehab.

Residents at the nursing home had to evacuate on Jan. 22, after asbestos was found during a flooring remodel.

The Barry County Office of Emergency Management coordinated the evacuation effort. David Compton, director of Barry County Office of Emergency Management, said he received the call at 5:15 p.m., and the last resident was out of the building by 6:30 p.m.

Bentonview Park worked in cooperation with the Barry County Emergency Management team, local emergency services, along with local hospital and nursing home staff, to quickly remove all the patients safely.

A certified and licensed asbestos abatement contractor was on-site on Jan. 23 to take additional environmental samples. The abatement work is set to start on Jan. 26 and will last four to six weeks.

Until then, residents have been put in temporary facilities or have gone home to family.

