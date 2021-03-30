Flourish CDC works to fight poverty in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new Springfield nonprofit hopes to fight poverty in the Ozarks.

And several people have already benefitted from Flourish CDC’s programs.

CDC stands for Community, Development, Corporation.

Jill Finney, the executive director of Flourish CDC, says the Schweitzer United Methodist Church created this nonprofit, and it hopes to stand, heal and invest.

“We stand with our neighbors in need. we pursue healing through relationships of reconciliation, and then we invest in economic and leadership development,” Finney said. “And we do that through several different programs.”

One program being Flourish’s “life change plan” which three people graduated from on Sunday.

In this year-long session, participants work with a mentor who helps them break bad habits and develop job and life skills.

Seven people recently finished the group’s jobs for life” program, three people already had a job lined up before graduation.

Finney says 70% of graduates have improved their job status.

The nonprofit also offers a financial class, and it has a food pantry that serves at least 25 Springfield families a week.

“Eventually we’ll be moving out of Schweitzer Church, but we’ll still have programs offered here,” Finney said. “But, our goal is to really immerse ourselves in another community. And we have three communities identified so far in Northern Springfield. Our board is really taking a look at data to see where our services would be needed the most.”

Flourish CDC also has a coach house designed for women on Schweitzer’s campus.

Three people are living there right now, they have around three to six months to save money, live on their own and take some programs.