Florida Ring doorbell camera catches terrifying deadly plane crash in neighborhood

Fla. (FOX) — A small plane crashed into a car traveling on a Florida street Monday before skidding and bursting into flames, killing the two people inside the aircraft, according to reports.

The pilot and a passenger in the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza died and an adult and child inside the vehicle were injured, the Pembroke Pines Fire Department said in a news release. The identities of the pair killed were not released.

The plane crashed shortly after taking off around 3 p.m. from the North Perry Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The cause of the crash has not been determined and is being investigated.

#BREAKING: 2 killed in plane crash at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida after hitting car, injuring woman and child https://t.co/b2kWXrfE82 pic.twitter.com/nUgRaQ0oiS — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 15, 2021

A video taken from a Ring security camera in a nearby home captured the crash. The footage shows the plane crashing nose first into the vehicle before skidding on the street. A ball of fire erupts as the aircraft breaks up into pieces.

The blaze was extinguished by fire personnel and the vehicle driver and passenger were extricated, authorities said. The plane took down a power line before striking the vehicle, officials said.

The adult and child in the vehicle were taken to a hospital in serious condition. The age of the child was unclear.