Those looking to make the most of the warmer months in southwest Missouri should make their way to any of the great rivers the area has to offer. Whether you’re a seasoned kayaker with your own gear or you’re looking for an outfitter to truck you upriver with your rental, you have plenty of options to choose from.

Below are four floating rivers in southwest Missouri you should check out this summer and fall.

James River

If you’re based in Springfield and looking for a quick trip that won’t require you to bring a tent, head to James River. The James River is 130 miles long, stretching from northeast Webster County to Table Rock Lake in Stone County, passing right by Springfield along the way.

Some outfitters to explore for a James River excursion include:

Niangua River

The Niangua River is a 125-mile-long Osage River tributary that travels from Webster County to Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. It travels through the Ha Ha Tonka and Bennett Spring state parks, making it a good option for campers.

Some outfitters to explore for a Niangua River excursion include:

Elk River

The Elk River is a Big Sugar Creek tributary that’s better for people who want to avoid the more partiers and crowds of more popular summer hotspots. Pineville and Noel in Missouri’s most southwestern county — McDonald — are home to great outfitters and cottage accommodations if you’re looking to make a multi-day trip out of your visit.

Some outfitters to explore for an Elk River excursion include:

Beaver Creek

Head over to Ava in Douglas County to take on Beaver Creek. This is a great floating destination for paddlers who want to tour Missouri’s natural sights and one of the best for avoiding crowds. This river switchbacks south until it reaches Bulls Shoals Lake in Taney County.

Some outfitters to explore for a Beaver Creek excursion include:

These four rivers and outfitters are just a few of the options you have if you want to float southwest Missouri. If you have floating destinations and outfitters you would like featured here, email your favorites to news@kolr10.com