SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened outside a gas station.

Officers responded to the Kum and Go in the 600 block of East Elm Street at 12:40 a.m. on April 23. SPD says there were five victims in total, with two people driving one car and three people in a second vehicle.

The victims in the second vehicle were taken to Mercy Hospital and their injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to SPD, they do not have a suspect in custody but an investigation is ongoing.

Officers tell OzarksFirst there is no threat to the public at this time.