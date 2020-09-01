Five COVID-19 deaths confirmed by Springfield-Greene County Health Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Five people are dead after contracting COVID-19. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirmed the losses on Tuesday afternoon.

The Health Department says these five (one woman in her 60s, one woman in her 70s, one woman in her 80s, and two men in their 90s) all had underlying health conditions.

Four of the five were in some way associated with a long-term care facility.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Recovery Dashboard, the total number of confirmed deaths now sits at 34 (12:56 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2020).

YOU CAN READ THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT’S FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is heartbroken to announce the deaths of five Greene County residents from COVID-19. Four of those individuals were associated with long-term care.

Our community lost a woman in her 60s; a woman in her 70s; a woman in her 80s; and two men in their 90s. All had underlying medical conditions.

The Health Department extends our condolences to loved ones at this tragic time.

Director of Health Clay Goddard again reminded the community that we all have a part to play in preventing the further spread of COVID-19, especially among those more vulnerable. Goddard urges everyone to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands, and most importantly, to stay home when you are sick.

Long-term care facilities are required to notify the families of all residents when there is a positive case in the facility as well as when a death occurs.

Institutional settings, like long-term care, are environments where a respiratory illness can easily spread. This can be especially devastating in a long-term care facility, where residents are more susceptible to disease.

Five COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the Health Department in September. A total of 35 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.

Long-term care in Greene County

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has worked closely alongside the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and with local long-term care facilities to assist with testing, secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and to provide guidance on best practices for disease prevention and containment in an institutional setting.

While it is ultimately DHSS that has the regulatory authority, responsibility and oversight of communicable disease containment in long-term care setting, local public health departments are a partner in serving as a liaison to support the state’s disease prevention strategy. This strategy includes facility-wide testing of staff and residents after a positive test of either a resident or staff, and repeated testing until there are no additional cases.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to DHSS within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. State guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here.