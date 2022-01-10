First steps to bring BUC-EE’S to Springfield, underway

SPRINGFIELD, M0. – The City Council tonight will hear first reading on a proposal that would pave the way for a 53,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s travel center at I-44 and Mulroy Road.

The ordinance would establish a plan to reimburse the Buc-ee’s company for about $4 million of the estimated $8.5 million in improvements the company would have to complete to make the location suitable for development, according to the proposed ordinance. Those improvements include a new public road and more utilities in the area.

The money would come from a Community Improvement District that would be funded by a half-cent general sales tax and a quarter-cent capital improvements sales tax generated by sales at the proposed facility.

Buc-ee’s is a corporation that operates more than 40 such travel centers in multiples states, mostly in the Texas and the southeast United States, according to its website.

Mulroy Road crosses Interstate 44 about five miles east of Glenstone Avenue in Springfield. The proposed facility would include a 100-pump fueling station and convenience store and restaurant.