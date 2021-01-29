First cannabis harvest in Southwest Missouri, product to be offered in Springfield

HUMANSVILLE, Mo.– The only medical marijuana cultivation site in Southwest Missouri will soon have its first harvest offered at its locations, including the one in Springfield, on Feb. 13.

The supply of flower has been an issue for dispensaries in the early stages but products from Flora Farms is on the way.

“All the dispensaries are calling every day because they all need product and there is not enough,” said Mark Hendren, president of Flora Farms. ” Our cultivation has been open for about 60 days, and our dispensary has been open for about two weeks.”



Hendren realizes the situation dispensaries are in, only having manufactured products like edibles and pre-rolled joints. With a dispensary in Humansville, Neosho, and a third on the way Springfield flower is few and far between.



“We have one building up and running right now, it’s about 55,000 square feet,” said Hendren. “Once it’s fully operational it should produce about 2,000 pounds of flower every 60 days and about 1,000 pounds a month. We’re just about to open our second. Once that gets up and running in about two weeks, it goes through the process of growing and harvesting the product, it’ll produce another 1,500 pounds a month.”



With the two buildings that will mean about 2,500 pounds of marijuana every month and since they hold a total of three cultivation licenses, a third building could open up.



“The third will depend on the demand in the state and that’s going to depend on how many patients there are in Missouri,” said Hendren. “Right now there are about 80,000.”



Flora Farms will be providing flower for about 40 dispensaries across the state of Missouri including their dispensaries.