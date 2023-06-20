SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — June 20 marks the first day of fireworks sales in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety said the Division of Fire Safety issues permits to more than 1,500 seasonal fireworks stands.

Crazy Cheap Fireworks is one such retailer with locations across the Ozarks, and they said they’ve already started seeing customers today.

“Setup went pretty, pretty well. We’ve actually had several customers today, so they’re trickling in a little at a time and they’re very excited to be here,” said Teresa Worley, co-manager of Crazy Cheap Fireworks. “And we just have a lot of variety and we’re just expecting to sell it out. Let’s do it!”

While sales tend to start slow, Worley said customers increase as Independence Day approaches.

Worley said Crazy Cheap Fireworks’ busiest days are usually July 3 and 4, but because the fourth falls on a Tuesday, she expects sales to peak the weekend before the holiday.

A permit is required for retailers like Crazy Cheap Fireworks to sell to the public and allows sales from June 20 to July 10 and from December 20 to January 2 of the following year.