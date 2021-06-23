Firework shops are experiencing supply shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fourth of July is just around the corner, but firework shops are struggling to get inventory due to supply chain delays.

The COVID-19 pandemic pay is less of a threat this year but it’s still bringing new problems to this year’s Fourth of July.

“The supply chain, for not only fireworks but everything, coming to the United States is broken right now,” said Mike Ingram, owner of Fireworks Supermarket.

This is leaving firework shops without their normal stock for the holiday.

“We’ve had containers sitting in LA and Long Beach some of them for over two months,” said Ingram. “This supply chain disruption has absolutely caused this particular season to be one of the wildest craziest years ever on record.”

Fireworks Supermarket is missing out on 20 to 25 containers worth of product to sell for the holiday.

“We suggest that everybody tries to buy early if possible for one reason you’ll have a better selection if you buy early,” said Ingram. “Second reason is the stores won’t be as crowded like they are last four or five days.”

Mark Schmideskamp normally buys two to three hundred dollars worth of fireworks each year and knew of the supply shortage. So, he made sure to buy the supplies early.

“We went on the third and it was a mess because there were so many people in there,” said Schmideskamp.

Many people are looking to buy fireworks in bulk, but there just isn’t enough supply to go around.

“We haven’t taken no new customers at the wholesale level at any of our four warehouses the whole year,” said Ingram. ” We’ve had to refuse it.”

Fireworks Supermarket is hopeful it will receive that delayed shipment after the holiday and is confident it has enough supply to get through the holiday season.