REEDS SPRING, Mo. — The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District worked in the overnight hours to put out a fire at a Reeds Spring residence.

According to a Facebook post from SSCFPD, the initial call came in around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Crews from the Western Taney County Fire Protection District were called in to help get the flames under control.

Courtesy of the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

Courtesy of the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

Courtesy of the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

Courtesy of the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

Courtesy of the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

Courtesy of the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

Courtesy of the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

Courtesy of the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

Courtesy of the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

It took about two hours to get the fire put out.

At this time, no information about injuries or a possible cause of the fire has been released.