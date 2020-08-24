Fire Marshall: Elks Lodge fire may have started in the attic

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo.- A fire marshall with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District believes there is evidence of what caused the Elks Lodge fire.

Fire crews responded to the Elks Lodge around 7:30 Sunday evening. One of the owners of the lodge told Ozarks First that there had been no one at the lodge since during the day Saturday.

Fire Marshall Brian McNevin says there is evidence that supports the fire started in the attic. He says the lodge was an older building and says it is possible that some electrical wiring ran too hot in the attic and possibly started the fire.

“It had done vented through the roof, and then the ceiling started coming down, so at that time, crews backed out. As you can see, it had a lot of A-C units on the roof, so it became untenable inside, so we basically just had to back out. From the time it vented in the roof, in the back corner over by where the kitchen was, it was approximately 8-10 minutes, it was fully engulfed. It went from one end of the building to the other in the attic. Very fast,” says McNevin.

One of the lodge owners says the biggest loss was the east wall dedicated to World War II veterans and lost irreplaceable pictures, letters, and memories.