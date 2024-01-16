CAMDENTON, Mo. — Water had to be shuttled to firefighters while they battled flames at a home near Camdenton overnight.

According to the Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD), firefighters arrived at a home on Leap Lane at 1:53 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames.

The fire was under control in 45 minutes and the people inside were not injured, MCFPD said, but the home was completely destroyed.

Courtesy of the Mid-County Fire Protection District

MCFPD said the house was located in an area without fire hydrants, so tankers were needed to bring water to the fire.

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District and Camden County Ambulance District also responded.

The MCFPD Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze, but believes it is accidental.