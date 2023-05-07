SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Firefighters battled against high winds as they worked to put out flames at a building in northeast Springfield.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, they were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of North Kentwood Avenue.

Firefighters say no one was inside the building when it caught fire, but are currently uncertain how the fire got started.

Due to today’s windy conditions, SFD had a more difficult time getting the flames under control. Crews were also working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses and businesses.

OzarksFirst will update this story with more information when it becomes available.