Fire causes major damage to Hollister home

This photo is courtesy of the Western Taney County Fire Protection District.

HOLLISTER, Mo. — A fire in Hollister, Missouri has destroyed one house and is under investigation, according to Western Taney County Fire District Fire Chief Chris Berndt.

The fire district received a call 10 minutes after midnight for a house fire on 792 Evergreen Street from the neighbor.

Five Western Taney County stations, one engine from the Branson Fire Department, Taney County Ambulance and the Hollister Police Department responded to the call.

When fire crews arrived the building was in flames. Initially, it was unknown whether the five residents who lived there were still inside the house.

Though when the fire started residents of the home were either woken up or were already awake and noticed the fire. They were able to escape with no injuries, according to Fire Chief Berndt.

Berndt said the fire started on the porch but is unsure what caused the fire, which is under investigation. He also said there is no reason to believe it wasn’t an accident.